Previous
Abundance by casablanca
330 / 365

Abundance

Thanksgiving in America today, so good wishes to all my friends across The Pond. Made me think of what can I be thankful for today? First 7 things off the top of my head in no particular order:

1. I have clean water to drink and hot water at the turn of a tap

2. I have a roof over my head

3. I have friends and family who love me

4. I have God Who is for me and Who cares about every last detail of my life

5. I have nature to enjoy not far away from my home

6. I have a gift of creativity and huge pleasure in music, writing, painting and photography

7. I have books to read a-plenty

It would seem, even at a glance, that what I already have contains far more riches than what I do not.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
I go along completely with your list. Good one.
November 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and 7 good things to have 👌🏻
November 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
So beautiful!
November 27th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful shot, and I love your focus on what you have, not what you don't have. :-)
November 27th, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely image
November 27th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
November 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact