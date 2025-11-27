Abundance

Thanksgiving in America today, so good wishes to all my friends across The Pond. Made me think of what can I be thankful for today? First 7 things off the top of my head in no particular order:



1. I have clean water to drink and hot water at the turn of a tap



2. I have a roof over my head



3. I have friends and family who love me



4. I have God Who is for me and Who cares about every last detail of my life



5. I have nature to enjoy not far away from my home



6. I have a gift of creativity and huge pleasure in music, writing, painting and photography



7. I have books to read a-plenty



It would seem, even at a glance, that what I already have contains far more riches than what I do not.