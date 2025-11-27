Sign up
Abundance
Thanksgiving in America today, so good wishes to all my friends across The Pond. Made me think of what can I be thankful for today? First 7 things off the top of my head in no particular order:
1. I have clean water to drink and hot water at the turn of a tap
2. I have a roof over my head
3. I have friends and family who love me
4. I have God Who is for me and Who cares about every last detail of my life
5. I have nature to enjoy not far away from my home
6. I have a gift of creativity and huge pleasure in music, writing, painting and photography
7. I have books to read a-plenty
It would seem, even at a glance, that what I already have contains far more riches than what I do not.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
I go along completely with your list. Good one.
November 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and 7 good things to have 👌🏻
November 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
So beautiful!
November 27th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful shot, and I love your focus on what you have, not what you don't have. :-)
November 27th, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely image
November 27th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
November 27th, 2025
