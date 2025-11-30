Sign up
Previous
333 / 365
Moorhen
Lots of this little birds down at the pond. I love their bobbing heads and red beaks. Midnight coloured adventurers, gently on the prowl.
Advent begins tomorrow and I have a little friend coming to help me with my photographs for the month...
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
4
2
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3401
photos
177
followers
82
following
91% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
29th November 2025 12:14pm
Privacy
Public
Chrissie
ace
Beautifully captured
November 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good close-up of the Moorhen
November 30th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Good photo, love the yellow legs. Your "little friend" sounds fun and intriguing.
November 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo… lovely to have a little friend helping…
November 30th, 2025
