Previous
Moorhen by casablanca
333 / 365

Moorhen

Lots of this little birds down at the pond. I love their bobbing heads and red beaks. Midnight coloured adventurers, gently on the prowl.

Advent begins tomorrow and I have a little friend coming to help me with my photographs for the month...
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Beautifully captured
November 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good close-up of the Moorhen
November 30th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Good photo, love the yellow legs. Your "little friend" sounds fun and intriguing.
November 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… lovely to have a little friend helping…
November 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact