Cake Time!

For those of you who may not have met me before, may I introduce myself? I am Sprig O'Holly, a friendly Irish elf and I live with Casablanca's family in England. I have been offered a contract to be the star of her photographs on 365 for the whole month of December. I am an inquisitive wee chap, though she sometimes mistakes that for being mischievous. Naturally I am innocent of such a charge.



Today I got to help put the decorations on her freshly iced Christmas/Advent Cake ready for cutting as they never eat it at Christmas, but through the month of Advent. So today is the day to get the cake knife out, the Wensleydale cheese and for some members of the family, a nip of single malt too. I shall endeavour to try ALL those things, of course......when no one is looking!