Cake Time! by casablanca
334 / 365

Cake Time!

For those of you who may not have met me before, may I introduce myself? I am Sprig O'Holly, a friendly Irish elf and I live with Casablanca's family in England. I have been offered a contract to be the star of her photographs on 365 for the whole month of December. I am an inquisitive wee chap, though she sometimes mistakes that for being mischievous. Naturally I am innocent of such a charge.

Today I got to help put the decorations on her freshly iced Christmas/Advent Cake ready for cutting as they never eat it at Christmas, but through the month of Advent. So today is the day to get the cake knife out, the Wensleydale cheese and for some members of the family, a nip of single malt too. I shall endeavour to try ALL those things, of course......when no one is looking!
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
I look forward to the month 🤶🏻
December 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
That cake looks so delicious! What a lovely shot and interesting month it is going to be :-)
December 1st, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Wonderful, Sprig O'Holly is not only cutenhe is also full of fun. He has somehow telepathically prompted me to show a month of Christmas decorations!
December 1st, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊🧑‍🎄
December 1st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop That sounds like him!
December 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
