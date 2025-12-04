Previous
Sprig found a snow globe by casablanca
337 / 365

Sprig found a snow globe

I found a cat. It lives in water and if you shake the round glass thing, it snows! Apparently this cat came from Vienna from a Christmas Market, but it is the first cat I have ever met that liked living underwater. I mean.....how does it eat??
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Spring has a very curious expression on his face😄
December 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop He just reached in with his rubber to take the 'n' out of his name...... but yes, he is a curious elf indeed!
December 4th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca Sorry Sprig🥰
December 4th, 2025  
