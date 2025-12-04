Sign up
Previous
337 / 365
Sprig found a snow globe
I found a cat. It lives in water and if you shake the round glass thing, it snows! Apparently this cat came from Vienna from a Christmas Market, but it is the first cat I have ever met that liked living underwater. I mean.....how does it eat??
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
3
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3405
photos
177
followers
83
following
92% complete
View this month »
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
4th December 2025 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sprig-the-irish-elf
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Spring has a very curious expression on his face😄
December 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@allsop
He just reached in with his rubber to take the 'n' out of his name...... but yes, he is a curious elf indeed!
December 4th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
Sorry Sprig🥰
December 4th, 2025
