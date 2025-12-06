Previous
The Wreath by casablanca
The Wreath

C: Sprig! What are you doing in the Christmas Wreath by the front door?

S: Just hanging around!

C: It's not a toy, you know. Don't break it.

S: She didn't say don't eat it, I notice....
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
