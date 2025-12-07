Previous
The eternal Scottish question by casablanca
The eternal Scottish question

C: SPRIG!! What are you doing?!?

S: Trying to find out if it is true that all Scotsmen go commando under a kilt. Hamish won't mind.

C: In this day and age, you would probably get arrested for "upskirting" dear elf! Retreat at once before anyone sees you!

S: Oh alright. Anyway.....he's wearing pants!
Casablanca 🇬🇧

Casablanca 🇬🇧
@jamibann One to give you a giggle today!
December 7th, 2025  
Brian ace
😆😊
December 7th, 2025  
narayani ace
Cute set up 😄
December 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Inquisitive Sprig.
December 7th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Haha! Cute. And the answer…?
December 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a naughty little fellow 🤣
December 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha naughty Sprig
December 7th, 2025  
