The eternal Scottish question

C: SPRIG!! What are you doing?!?



S: Trying to find out if it is true that all Scotsmen go commando under a kilt. Hamish won't mind.



C: In this day and age, you would probably get arrested for "upskirting" dear elf! Retreat at once before anyone sees you!



S: Oh alright. Anyway.....he's wearing pants!