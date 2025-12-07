Sign up
Previous
340 / 365
The eternal Scottish question
C: SPRIG!! What are you doing?!?
S: Trying to find out if it is true that all Scotsmen go commando under a kilt. Hamish won't mind.
C: In this day and age, you would probably get arrested for "upskirting" dear elf! Retreat at once before anyone sees you!
S: Oh alright. Anyway.....he's wearing pants!
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
7
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3410
photos
177
followers
84
following
93% complete
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
335
336
215
337
338
216
339
340
Views
12
Comments
7
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
7th December 2025 7:51am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@jamibann
One to give you a giggle today!
December 7th, 2025
Brian
ace
😆😊
December 7th, 2025
narayani
ace
Cute set up 😄
December 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Inquisitive Sprig.
December 7th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Haha! Cute. And the answer…?
December 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a naughty little fellow 🤣
December 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
Ha ha naughty Sprig
December 7th, 2025
