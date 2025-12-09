Previous
Sprig among the Christmas cards by casablanca
342 / 365

Sprig among the Christmas cards

C: What are you doing on the windowsill, Sprig?

S: This is my favourite card so far, the one you gave to the Young Fella. I think that beaver is very cool, though his wife is a bit of a nag....
9th December 2025

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Haha 😄 too cute
December 9th, 2025  
