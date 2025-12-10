Sign up
Previous
343 / 365
Waiting....
Come on, Casa! Finish those Christmas cards. You said we can't put the tree up until all the cards are written and posted! Only 20 more to go now....hurry up!
Patience, dear elf....
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
5
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3413
photos
177
followers
84
following
93% complete
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
337
338
216
339
340
341
342
343
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
10th December 2025 8:13am
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Impatient little imp isn't he!
December 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
I don't do cards any more
December 10th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Good job, not started yet apart from the Finnish ones
December 10th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@joansmor
Lots of people don't. I still have around 120 people I write to every year, but I suspect I am rare these days.
December 10th, 2025
narayani
ace
I do t think I even know 120 people!!
December 10th, 2025
