Previous
Waiting.... by casablanca
343 / 365

Waiting....

Come on, Casa! Finish those Christmas cards. You said we can't put the tree up until all the cards are written and posted! Only 20 more to go now....hurry up!

Patience, dear elf....
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Impatient little imp isn't he!
December 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
I don't do cards any more
December 10th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Good job, not started yet apart from the Finnish ones
December 10th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@joansmor Lots of people don't. I still have around 120 people I write to every year, but I suspect I am rare these days.
December 10th, 2025  
narayani ace
I do t think I even know 120 people!!
December 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact