Previous
344 / 365
"It's fine, I'm fine, everything is fine!"
C: Sprig, why are you hanging off the shutters?
S: For fun! Can I put this one on the tree, please when you get it out? It's one of my favourites. And now you have posted all the cards, are you going to get the tree out????
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
12
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3414
photos
177
followers
84
following
94% complete
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
12
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
11th December 2025 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
Cute!
December 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
These are just adorable! Are you having some fun? =)
December 11th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Did he dust the slats while he was up there??
December 11th, 2025
Babs
ace
Love the Christmas decoration. I hope Sprig is fine and he hasn't got his foot trapped in the shutter
December 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@marlboromaam
It's giving me something to giggle about, setting these up every day! Every little helps, eh?
December 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Are you kidding me?!? He has no idea what cleaning is....
December 11th, 2025
Janice
ace
Loving all Sprigs adventures so far. Laughter is the best medicine so they say!
December 11th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Cute🧑🎄🎄
December 11th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Sprig certainly knows how to brighten up one's day 🥰
December 11th, 2025
CC Folk
ace
Haha! You silly goose!
December 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Funny
December 11th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
He’s having a fun time.
December 11th, 2025
