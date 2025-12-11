Previous
"It's fine, I'm fine, everything is fine!" by casablanca
344 / 365

"It's fine, I'm fine, everything is fine!"

C: Sprig, why are you hanging off the shutters?

S: For fun! Can I put this one on the tree, please when you get it out? It's one of my favourites. And now you have posted all the cards, are you going to get the tree out????
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Cute!
December 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
These are just adorable! Are you having some fun? =)
December 11th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Did he dust the slats while he was up there??
December 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
Love the Christmas decoration. I hope Sprig is fine and he hasn't got his foot trapped in the shutter
December 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@marlboromaam It's giving me something to giggle about, setting these up every day! Every little helps, eh?
December 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Are you kidding me?!? He has no idea what cleaning is....
December 11th, 2025  
Janice ace
Loving all Sprigs adventures so far. Laughter is the best medicine so they say!
December 11th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Cute🧑‍🎄🎄
December 11th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Sprig certainly knows how to brighten up one's day 🥰
December 11th, 2025  
CC Folk ace
Haha! You silly goose!
December 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny
December 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
He’s having a fun time.
December 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact