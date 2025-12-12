Previous
Elf in space! by casablanca
345 / 365

Elf in space!

S: So we have the space made and I am making a carpet angel as we don't have any snow... when can we have the tree??

C: I ran out of energy, dear elf. You know I have not been well for a while. My stamina is not yet back so you will have to wait a little longer. I can do one thing at a time, but we are nearly there, eh, Sprig?

S: (Sigh) I suppose so. If I was bigger I could get the tree out myself! Can I have a tomato grow-bag for Christmas, please? If I sleep in it, I might grow....

Photo taken using Effects button on Nikon "Photo Illustration."
Casablanca 🇬🇧

Maggiemae ace
I applaud your tired energy to make this story! I am fully sympathetic!
December 12th, 2025  
Brian ace
Love this image and story.
🙏🏻get well soon.
December 12th, 2025  
Annie D ace
hahahaha delightful!
December 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Hopefully Sprig can tone down his playfulness to help you.
December 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
a wonderful image and narrative, pity Sprig cannot help you much. At least you are both keeping us entertained.
December 12th, 2025  
