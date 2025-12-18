Previous
Short back and sides, sir? by casablanca
351 / 365

Short back and sides, sir?

Oh my! My hairdresser came round and while her back was turned, Sprig took the opportunity of making a cape out of her hairdressing gown and grabbing the scissors, offering all passers by a free haircut.....agree at your peril!
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began!
CC Folk ace
Cute. I just got my hair cut today too!
December 18th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Always up for a bit of fun, that Sprig! Excellent initiative, he has.
December 18th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
So sweet! I need a haircut but I think I’ll wait for my appointment at the hairdressers! 🤪
December 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
I had my hair cut yesterday so can't take up the offer from Sprig of a free cut
December 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good one
December 18th, 2025  
Hazel ace
Looking decidedly dangerous!!
December 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I’m sure with a little bit of magic he will do a good job.
December 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@pamknowler Sprig said "are you sure? Mine would be free!" 🤪🤩😂
December 18th, 2025  
narayani ace
He looks dangerous with those scissors
December 18th, 2025  
