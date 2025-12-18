Sign up
Previous
351 / 365
Short back and sides, sir?
Oh my! My hairdresser came round and while her back was turned, Sprig took the opportunity of making a cape out of her hairdressing gown and grabbing the scissors, offering all passers by a free haircut.....agree at your peril!
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
9
3
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3421
photos
177
followers
83
following
96% complete
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
Views
13
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th December 2025 8:04am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
CC Folk
ace
Cute. I just got my hair cut today too!
December 18th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Always up for a bit of fun, that Sprig! Excellent initiative, he has.
December 18th, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
So sweet! I need a haircut but I think I’ll wait for my appointment at the hairdressers! 🤪
December 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
I had my hair cut yesterday so can't take up the offer from Sprig of a free cut
December 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good one
December 18th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Looking decidedly dangerous!!
December 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I’m sure with a little bit of magic he will do a good job.
December 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@pamknowler
Sprig said "are you sure? Mine would be free!" 🤪🤩😂
December 18th, 2025
narayani
ace
He looks dangerous with those scissors
December 18th, 2025
