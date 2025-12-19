Sign up
Previous
352 / 365
Sprig and the Calendar
C: Sprig, why are you staring at the calendar?
S: I am hoping if I stare hard enough, the numbers will move and it will be Christmas.
C: Bless you, dear elf. Just a few days longer.
S: My life is FULL of waiting for things!!! Sigh...
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
3
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3422
photos
177
followers
83
following
96% complete
View this month »
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
19th December 2025 8:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie-Sue
ace
What does an elf want for Christmas?
It sounds like the first part of a cracker joke!
He'll look back on these days, when he's waiting for the North Pole HR to call him up for the busy season!!
December 19th, 2025
Wylie
ace
cute
December 19th, 2025
narayani
ace
Patience!
December 19th, 2025
