Sprig and the Calendar by casablanca
Sprig and the Calendar

C: Sprig, why are you staring at the calendar?

S: I am hoping if I stare hard enough, the numbers will move and it will be Christmas.

C: Bless you, dear elf. Just a few days longer.

S: My life is FULL of waiting for things!!! Sigh...
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Annie-Sue ace
What does an elf want for Christmas?

It sounds like the first part of a cracker joke!

He'll look back on these days, when he's waiting for the North Pole HR to call him up for the busy season!!
December 19th, 2025  
Wylie ace
cute
December 19th, 2025  
narayani ace
Patience!
December 19th, 2025  
