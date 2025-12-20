Previous
Sprig has a point by casablanca
353 / 365

Sprig has a point

S: I'll get the dart out of the board for you, Mama. Just give me a sec....

C: Don't fall on your cute head, Sprig!
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

narayani ace
Someone got a bullseye!
December 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
It's a bull's eye Sprig.!! Leave it in a tad longer ,!! Cute capture .
December 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I fear it’s not going to end well.
December 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun capture
December 20th, 2025  
