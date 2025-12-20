Sign up
Previous
353 / 365
Sprig has a point
S: I'll get the dart out of the board for you, Mama. Just give me a sec....
C: Don't fall on your cute head, Sprig!
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
4
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3423
photos
177
followers
83
following
96% complete
View this month »
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
narayani
ace
Someone got a bullseye!
December 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
It's a bull's eye Sprig.!! Leave it in a tad longer ,!! Cute capture .
December 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I fear it's not going to end well.
December 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun capture
December 20th, 2025
