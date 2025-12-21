Sign up
Previous
354 / 365
Winter Solstice
C: Sprig, what are you doing with my measuring tape?
S: Someone said it is the shortest day of the year today, so I am trying to find out how short.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
3
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3424
photos
177
followers
83
following
96% complete
View this month »
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
21st December 2025 7:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Funny - the answer is too short
December 21st, 2025
Lesley
ace
Cute!
December 21st, 2025
Brian
ace
😆
December 21st, 2025
