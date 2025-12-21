Previous
Winter Solstice by casablanca
354 / 365

Winter Solstice

C: Sprig, what are you doing with my measuring tape?

S: Someone said it is the shortest day of the year today, so I am trying to find out how short.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Joan Robillard ace
Funny - the answer is too short
December 21st, 2025  
Lesley ace
Cute!
December 21st, 2025  
Brian ace
😆
December 21st, 2025  
