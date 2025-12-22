Previous
Testing Times by casablanca
Testing Times

S: How come this black cuff thing fits your arm but not mine?

C: I am a lot older than you, Sprig. And bigger.

S: So?

C: You don't need it right now. All in good time, dear elf.

S: Not another thing I have to wait for!! Can I come to the hospital with you today?

C: No, dear elf. Stay at home and guard the tree. I will be back when they have done with me there.

S: I hope you are not long. I might get bored and do something.

C: You're not helping my blood pressure, Sprig!!
Casablanca 🇬🇧

Susan Wakely ace
Inquisitive Sprig. Hope all is well.
December 22nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Sweet Sprig!
December 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Sprig , so good that he is inquisitive about your health - hope all is well !xx
December 22nd, 2025  
