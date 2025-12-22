Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
355 / 365
Testing Times
S: How come this black cuff thing fits your arm but not mine?
C: I am a lot older than you, Sprig. And bigger.
S: So?
C: You don't need it right now. All in good time, dear elf.
S: Not another thing I have to wait for!! Can I come to the hospital with you today?
C: No, dear elf. Stay at home and guard the tree. I will be back when they have done with me there.
S: I hope you are not long. I might get bored and do something.
C: You're not helping my blood pressure, Sprig!!
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3425
photos
177
followers
83
following
97% complete
View this month »
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
2025
Taken
22nd December 2025 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Inquisitive Sprig. Hope all is well.
December 22nd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Sweet Sprig!
December 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Sprig , so good that he is inquisitive about your health - hope all is well !xx
December 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close