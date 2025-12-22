Testing Times

S: How come this black cuff thing fits your arm but not mine?



C: I am a lot older than you, Sprig. And bigger.



S: So?



C: You don't need it right now. All in good time, dear elf.



S: Not another thing I have to wait for!! Can I come to the hospital with you today?



C: No, dear elf. Stay at home and guard the tree. I will be back when they have done with me there.



S: I hope you are not long. I might get bored and do something.



C: You're not helping my blood pressure, Sprig!!