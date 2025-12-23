Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
356 / 365
Dear Santa, define "naughty"
S: It's a question I need the answer to.....
C: Why? Do you think you might be in danger of being on the Naughty List, Sprig?
S: Who me?? Innocent little elf me??
C: Your nose just grew, Pinocchio!
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
8
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3426
photos
177
followers
83
following
97% complete
View this month »
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
23rd December 2025 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Oh I had to laugh, how cute is this!
December 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Naughty !! Oh little Sprig, not naughty but so mischievous -- you have given us so much light-hearted fun this December - I am sure Santa will not forget you and reward you this Christmas ! Thanks Casa - you and Sprig have amused us on this dark and dingy month ! The best yet !! fav
December 23rd, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Like
@beryl
I think this month has been (and continues to be) brightened up a bit by Sprig's antics, so thanks Casablanca for introducing us to him.
December 23rd, 2025
Wylie
ace
That’s a good one!
December 23rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@beryl
@allsop
Sprig is beaming all over his little elf face and delighted to have made people smile! Thank you for telling him. He has asked to stick around until twelfth night.....I think that would probably be alright!
December 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Funny
December 23rd, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
Absolutely it will be alright
December 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Not naughty just fun to have around.
December 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close