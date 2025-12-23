Previous
Dear Santa, define "naughty" by casablanca
356 / 365

Dear Santa, define "naughty"

S: It's a question I need the answer to.....

C: Why? Do you think you might be in danger of being on the Naughty List, Sprig?

S: Who me?? Innocent little elf me??

C: Your nose just grew, Pinocchio!
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh I had to laugh, how cute is this!
December 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Naughty !! Oh little Sprig, not naughty but so mischievous -- you have given us so much light-hearted fun this December - I am sure Santa will not forget you and reward you this Christmas ! Thanks Casa - you and Sprig have amused us on this dark and dingy month ! The best yet !! fav
December 23rd, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Like @beryl I think this month has been (and continues to be) brightened up a bit by Sprig's antics, so thanks Casablanca for introducing us to him.
December 23rd, 2025  
Wylie ace
That’s a good one!
December 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@beryl @allsop Sprig is beaming all over his little elf face and delighted to have made people smile! Thank you for telling him. He has asked to stick around until twelfth night.....I think that would probably be alright!
December 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny
December 23rd, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca Absolutely it will be alright
December 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Not naughty just fun to have around.
December 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact