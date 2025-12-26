Previous
Pyromaniac Sprig and the Christmas Pudding by casablanca
359 / 365

Pyromaniac Sprig and the Christmas Pudding

S: Wowzer, did you know? When you put the Austrian Stroh 80 Rum on a Christmas pudding and set fire to it, the flames burn blue?? My little elf jaw hit the floor! Can I set fire to it again, please?

C: Just watch this time, dear Sprig. Maybe next year you can play with matches...
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Super!
December 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A fabulous sight to see… you & sprig have been a charming Christmas story… your cake looks truly scrumptious.
Have a lovely Boxing Day…
December 26th, 2025  
narayani ace
Very nice blue
December 26th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Great shot.
December 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this fabulous shot, it brings back memories of my childhood.
December 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact