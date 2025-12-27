Sign up
Previous
360 / 365
Sprig and the Mystery Elf Hat
S: Mama.....what is in this elf hat shaped parcel that is as big as me sitting on top of the piano?
C: Aha.....that little knitted hat was handmade by my buddy Twinnie several years ago. It is designed to keep a very particular thing safe until 12th Night.
S: You mean.....another thing I have to wait for???
C: You are having so much practice at patience, dear elf, you will be brilliant at it soon. And the surprise will be all the lovelier for having waited for it, just you see.
S: Hmmm....I am not feeling convinced...
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
3
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
December 27th, 2025
narayani
ace
I’m curious!
December 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Liking the element of surprise.
December 27th, 2025
