Sprig and the Mystery Elf Hat

S: Mama.....what is in this elf hat shaped parcel that is as big as me sitting on top of the piano?



C: Aha.....that little knitted hat was handmade by my buddy Twinnie several years ago. It is designed to keep a very particular thing safe until 12th Night.



S: You mean.....another thing I have to wait for???



C: You are having so much practice at patience, dear elf, you will be brilliant at it soon. And the surprise will be all the lovelier for having waited for it, just you see.



S: Hmmm....I am not feeling convinced...