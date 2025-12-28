Previous
Sprig's Grand Day Out by casablanca
361 / 365

Sprig's Grand Day Out

S: Mama, look!! The sign says there is a meadow in the sky! Can I go and see? And there are bridges to sit on, flowers to smell, deep water to think about, berries to sniff, trees to climb and even a cafe!

C: I am thinking you liked your little trip to Hyde Hall, young Sprig?

S: I loved it all! But I am tired now. Can I have a carry?

C: Of course you can. Ahhh, 10 seconds later and Sprig is asleep. I think I just achieved the impossible. I wore him out! Wore myself out on my first trip out like that for 2 months too, but you don't know how much energy you have until you try, eh? Rest day today.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact