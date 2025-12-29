Previous
Sprig the Photographer by casablanca
Sprig the Photographer

S: Can I have a go with your camera, Mama?

C: Okay, but you will have to rest it on something solid. It is far too heavy for a young elf.

S: Look, Mama, I can see the Christmas tree! I will take pictures like you soon!

C: Love that word "soon"..... (smiles)
Casablanca 🇬🇧

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
It's always good to encourage the young to take up a hobby!
December 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A budding photographer.
December 29th, 2025  
Janice ace
That's a good start, Sprig!
December 29th, 2025  
