Sprig the Photographer
S: Can I have a go with your camera, Mama?
C: Okay, but you will have to rest it on something solid. It is far too heavy for a young elf.
S: Look, Mama, I can see the Christmas tree! I will take pictures like you soon!
C: Love that word "soon"..... (smiles)
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th December 2025 7:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
It's always good to encourage the young to take up a hobby!
December 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A budding photographer.
December 29th, 2025
Janice
ace
That's a good start, Sprig!
December 29th, 2025
