363 / 365
Sprig and Casablanca
S: Look, Casa....The Old Salty Seadog is drinking wine out of a bottle called Casablanca! You are famous. What fun!
30th December 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
29th December 2025 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Was Sprig tempted to have a sip.
December 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful festive scene… enjoy 🥂
December 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@wakelys
He was! I told him no. He wasn't pleased!
December 30th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Hope it tastes as good as it looks but I do feel sorry for Sprig!
December 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@allsop
He binged on chocolate after that, so he was fine! Hubby said it tasted good.
December 30th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
👍
December 30th, 2025
