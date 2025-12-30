Previous
Sprig and Casablanca by casablanca
Sprig and Casablanca

S: Look, Casa....The Old Salty Seadog is drinking wine out of a bottle called Casablanca! You are famous. What fun!
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Susan Wakely ace
Was Sprig tempted to have a sip.
December 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful festive scene… enjoy 🥂
December 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@wakelys He was! I told him no. He wasn't pleased!
December 30th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Hope it tastes as good as it looks but I do feel sorry for Sprig!
December 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop He binged on chocolate after that, so he was fine! Hubby said it tasted good.
December 30th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca 👍
December 30th, 2025  
