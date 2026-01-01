Happy New Year 2026

Year 10 begins!



Sprig is very happy to be allowed to stay as my photographic model until 12th Night, so he wanted to join me in wishing you all a Happy New Year.



He is pictured here last night, helping us to try our new game we were given at Christmas called "Camel Up." Bit of a laugh!



And the food? Well, it is Dutch Oliebollen, traditional for New Year's Eve, and this was my first ever attempt at making it. I need to improve on the dough, but the taste was fantastic. They are fruit filled little deep fried doughnuts. Delicious!



Thank you, Jacqueline, for the recipe.