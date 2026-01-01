Happy New Year 2026 by casablanca
Happy New Year 2026

Year 10 begins!

Sprig is very happy to be allowed to stay as my photographic model until 12th Night, so he wanted to join me in wishing you all a Happy New Year.

He is pictured here last night, helping us to try our new game we were given at Christmas called "Camel Up." Bit of a laugh!

And the food? Well, it is Dutch Oliebollen, traditional for New Year's Eve, and this was my first ever attempt at making it. I need to improve on the dough, but the taste was fantastic. They are fruit filled little deep fried doughnuts. Delicious!

Thank you, Jacqueline, for the recipe.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@jacqbb
January 1st, 2026  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
And a very Happy New Year to you and yours.
January 1st, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Fruit filled doughnuts, more yumski, here's to a good 2026
January 1st, 2026  
Wylie ace
Thank you, and to you
January 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026  
