Happy New Year 2026

Sprig is very happy to be allowed to stay as my photographic model until 12th Night, so he wanted to join me in wishing you all a Happy New Year.
He is pictured here last night, helping us to try our new game we were given at Christmas called "Camel Up." Bit of a laugh!
And the food? Well, it is Dutch Oliebollen, traditional for New Year's Eve, and this was my first ever attempt at making it. I need to improve on the dough, but the taste was fantastic. They are fruit filled little deep fried doughnuts. Delicious!