Visiting the Post Box

Sprig: Can you pick me up so I can post your letter? It's fun putting it in the box! Who is it for anyway, Mama?



C: Ah, that is helpful, Sprig. It is my first letter of the year to my lovely penpal in Somerset. We try to write most weeks.



S: I would like to meet her one day.



C: I think she would like that too somehow, little elf.