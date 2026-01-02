Sign up
Previous
2 / 365
Visiting the Post Box
Sprig: Can you pick me up so I can post your letter? It's fun putting it in the box! Who is it for anyway, Mama?
C: Ah, that is helpful, Sprig. It is my first letter of the year to my lovely penpal in Somerset. We try to write most weeks.
S: I would like to meet her one day.
C: I think she would like that too somehow, little elf.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
1
2
