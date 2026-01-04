Making the Marmalade or should I say Sprigalade!

Sprig was very helpful making the marmalade today. He watched while Hubby chopped up the seville oranges with a sharp knife, he helped turn the handle on the meat grinder, which does a marvellous job of cutting the peel to the right sized shred. He watched the preserving pan come to the boil with the peel and waited for the moment when you can stir in the sugars and pectin. He enjoyed seeing the tests for a set on saucers that had been in the freezer and stayed back while we poured the hot marmalade into the heated jars.



After all that work, he declared a new name for our Marmalade this year: this batch is called Sprigalade! He is very proud and we are grinning happy grins! And I might add, it tastes absolutely divine.