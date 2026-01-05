Previous
The Elf Hat Discovery! by casablanca
5 / 365

The Elf Hat Discovery!

Back in December, Sprig wanted to know what was under the special knitted elf hat....

https://365project.org/casablanca/2025/2025-12-27

Today I let him take it off and discover the secret! He's cartwheeling and singing "it's not Terry's, it's mine" as he whirls around with the chocolate orange. I'll give him a minute before I tell him he has to share it....
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Janice ace
Yum! Sprig is very acrobatic in his joy!
January 5th, 2026  
JackieR ace
But we all know it's the Yung-uns!!!!
January 5th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Saring is a good thing.
January 5th, 2026  
narayani ace
Lucky Sprig!
January 5th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Cute pic
January 5th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Ooo I bet it will be delicious… clever sprig…
January 5th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
So funny! I have enjoyed Elf’s adventures!
January 5th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
He’s a lucky elf, I hope he shared
January 5th, 2026  
