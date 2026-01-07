Sign up
7 / 365
The missing angel
There's always one decoration that you miss when you put them away! Angels on the door knobs in the dining room. Nice caught in the sun though, eh?
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Views
0
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
7th January 2026 8:46am
