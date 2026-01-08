Sign up
Rainbow in a Vase
Caught the patterns on the wall coming from a lamp near the vase and took it using the Nikon Effect setting on the camera "Pop" to strengthen the colours.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
8th January 2026 7:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous effect.
January 8th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super bright and cheerful effect on a cold Jan day
January 8th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Colourful energy… great photo…
January 8th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Isn't that so very pretty
January 8th, 2026
