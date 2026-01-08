Previous
Rainbow in a Vase by casablanca
Rainbow in a Vase

Caught the patterns on the wall coming from a lamp near the vase and took it using the Nikon Effect setting on the camera "Pop" to strengthen the colours.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous effect.
January 8th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super bright and cheerful effect on a cold Jan day
January 8th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Colourful energy… great photo…
January 8th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Isn't that so very pretty
January 8th, 2026  
