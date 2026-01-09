Previous
Frozen by casablanca
9 / 365

Frozen

A web on the corner of a windowsill caught the snow and ice droplets, holding them as if in space. Only a brief moment as rain has taken over now.

A lot of people without power in this current storm. Hope you are all okay, my friends.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The forces of nature meet.
January 9th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Excellent frozen moment in time
January 9th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
January 9th, 2026  
