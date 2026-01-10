Sign up
Previous
10 / 365
Time Trap
Saw this huge clock on a wall with a wooden circumference, but a meshed centre. Enjoyed the shadows of two of the three hands on the wall.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
4
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3447
photos
176
followers
85
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th January 2026 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Aimee Ann
Great capture
January 10th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 10th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
The mesh also provides a great shadow.
January 10th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Clever photo and title!!
January 10th, 2026
