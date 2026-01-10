Previous
Time Trap by casablanca
Time Trap

Saw this huge clock on a wall with a wooden circumference, but a meshed centre. Enjoyed the shadows of two of the three hands on the wall.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Aimee Ann
Great capture
January 10th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 10th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
The mesh also provides a great shadow.
January 10th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Clever photo and title!!
January 10th, 2026  
