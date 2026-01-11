Previous
Pearls by casablanca
Pearls

Spotted my pearls on the dresser with shadows in the glass surface. Just appealed to me. Didn't have my camera to hand, so a phone shot on my ancient iPhone. Sometimes it just sees what I see.
Casablanca 🇬🇧

January 11th, 2026  
