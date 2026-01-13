Previous
It's that time again! by casablanca
It's that time again!

Well, the earth has circled the sun once more and I find myself a year older. Decided to compare myself with a younger version many decades ago, original shot by my darling Dad. You see, I was young once! Happy birthday me 🥳😄
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Babs ace
Happy Birthday lovely lady. Hope you have a fabulous day.
January 13th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Happy birthday my friend, hope you have a great day xx
January 13th, 2026  
