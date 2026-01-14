Previous
Home Again and Thank You by casablanca
Home Again and Thank You

We just arrived home again last night having spent the last 5 days away in our Happy Place on the North Yorkshire coast. First time we have been able to get away as a family for a long time. The weather was mostly cold, windy and wet but we didn't care! Just lovely to be on our favourite beach and away from home for a few days.

This was the sight that greeted me yesterday morning, my birthday card from God in glorious technicolour as He painted me a beautiful sunrise. Thank you for all your lovely messages and greetings for my birthday. Loved reading them all ♥️
Casablanca 🇬🇧

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful light and beach scene.
January 14th, 2026  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great picture, I love Yorkshire having spent a considerable amount of time either studying or working in various parts of it!
January 14th, 2026  
narayani ace
Beautiful
January 14th, 2026  
Beverley ace
The best birthday card of all… stunning scenery. Wonderful happy birthday memories forever.
January 14th, 2026  
Babs ace
Got to give this one a huge fav glad you had a safe trip home. Did you go to Betty's?

Hope your birthday wish works.
January 14th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@onewing Yes indeed, Bettys for lunch with my oldest friend. Lovely. I hope that wish works too!
January 14th, 2026  
Babs ace
@casablanca It will, patience
January 14th, 2026  
