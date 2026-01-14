Home Again and Thank You

We just arrived home again last night having spent the last 5 days away in our Happy Place on the North Yorkshire coast. First time we have been able to get away as a family for a long time. The weather was mostly cold, windy and wet but we didn't care! Just lovely to be on our favourite beach and away from home for a few days.



This was the sight that greeted me yesterday morning, my birthday card from God in glorious technicolour as He painted me a beautiful sunrise. Thank you for all your lovely messages and greetings for my birthday. Loved reading them all ♥️