Winter at the coast by casablanca
16 / 365

Winter at the coast

Snow on the cliffs when we arrived last Thursday 8th January and high tide on Friday 9th with the waves splashing up around the wonderful memorial statue of Freddie Gilroy.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow , wild indeed . A lovely diptych to mark your 1st evening of your holiday break.
January 16th, 2026  
