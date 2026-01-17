Sign up
17 / 365
Goodness, does it match??
My boys were laughing. I am not known for co-ordinated clothing. In fact, I more often resemble a walking rainbow or the lady in the poem
"when I am old I shall wear purple
with a red hat which doesn't go and doesn't suit me!"
So we were all highly amused to discover me about to venture out into the wind and ice of the beachfront wearing mint green in hat, jumper, rainjacket and even socks!
(Photo taken by my son)
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
7
3
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3455
photos
176
followers
84
following
4% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
13
7
3
2026
NIKON D3500
9th January 2026 10:47am
Public
Hazel
ace
How lovely to see your smiling face on this grey morning! I think the socks are the crowning addition to your outfit - thanks for sharing!
And that poem is a fave of mine, often quoted!
January 17th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nicely coordinated and complimenting the wall.
January 17th, 2026
Dianne
ace
We had ( and maybe still do) a ‘red hatters’ club in our small town.
January 17th, 2026
Annie D
ace
What a wonderful selfie - I can totally relate with the walking rainbow and red hat poem - I rarely co-ordinate and when I do it draws comments from my very co-ordinated girlfriend - as for my daughters - youngest doesn't care - eldest will often say 'are you going out in that?' Hahaha - I love bright colours!
January 17th, 2026
Lesley
ace
Haha you look FAB!
January 17th, 2026
Brian
ace
Looking great with a hppay 😊
January 17th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
Very swish!!
I match sometimes - and it's a shock ;-))
January 17th, 2026
