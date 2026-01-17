Goodness, does it match??

My boys were laughing. I am not known for co-ordinated clothing. In fact, I more often resemble a walking rainbow or the lady in the poem



"when I am old I shall wear purple

with a red hat which doesn't go and doesn't suit me!"



So we were all highly amused to discover me about to venture out into the wind and ice of the beachfront wearing mint green in hat, jumper, rainjacket and even socks!



(Photo taken by my son)