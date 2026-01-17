Previous
Goodness, does it match?? by casablanca
17 / 365

Goodness, does it match??

My boys were laughing. I am not known for co-ordinated clothing. In fact, I more often resemble a walking rainbow or the lady in the poem

"when I am old I shall wear purple
with a red hat which doesn't go and doesn't suit me!"

So we were all highly amused to discover me about to venture out into the wind and ice of the beachfront wearing mint green in hat, jumper, rainjacket and even socks!

(Photo taken by my son)
17th January 2026

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Hazel ace
How lovely to see your smiling face on this grey morning! I think the socks are the crowning addition to your outfit - thanks for sharing!
And that poem is a fave of mine, often quoted!
January 17th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nicely coordinated and complimenting the wall.
January 17th, 2026  
Dianne ace
We had ( and maybe still do) a ‘red hatters’ club in our small town.
January 17th, 2026  
Annie D ace
What a wonderful selfie - I can totally relate with the walking rainbow and red hat poem - I rarely co-ordinate and when I do it draws comments from my very co-ordinated girlfriend - as for my daughters - youngest doesn't care - eldest will often say 'are you going out in that?' Hahaha - I love bright colours!
January 17th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Haha you look FAB!
January 17th, 2026  
Brian ace
Looking great with a hppay 😊
January 17th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
Very swish!!

I match sometimes - and it's a shock ;-))
January 17th, 2026  
