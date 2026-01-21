Previous
Snack Time by casablanca
21 / 365

Snack Time

Not quite sharp, but then I wasn't aiming to photograph him! He photobombed me as I stood on the balcony and whizzed by with his prize in his beak! Taken Saturday 10th January.

Sorry for my absence lately. Life has been very manic and I haven't been able to catch up with all your photos. Hope to soon.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Issi Bannerman ace
A great catch! Love the motion in the capture.
January 21st, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
January 21st, 2026  
Babs ace
What a fabulous photobomber he is. Probably taking lunch for his family
January 21st, 2026  
