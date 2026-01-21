Sign up
Previous
21 / 365
Snack Time
Not quite sharp, but then I wasn't aiming to photograph him! He photobombed me as I stood on the balcony and whizzed by with his prize in his beak! Taken Saturday 10th January.
Sorry for my absence lately. Life has been very manic and I haven't been able to catch up with all your photos. Hope to soon.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
3
2
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3459
photos
176
followers
84
following
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Latest from all albums
15
2
16
17
18
19
20
21
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
10th January 2026 1:32pm
Issi Bannerman
ace
A great catch! Love the motion in the capture.
January 21st, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
January 21st, 2026
Babs
ace
What a fabulous photobomber he is. Probably taking lunch for his family
January 21st, 2026
