22 / 365
Water
Abstract of the gentle tidal swirls in one of the big rockpools at low tide. Taken the afternoon of 10th January.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Casablanca 🇬🇧
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
10th January 2026 2:12pm
Joan Robillard
Lovely
January 22nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
A lovely soothing minimalist shot.
January 22nd, 2026
