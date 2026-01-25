Previous
Size Matters by casablanca
25 / 365

Size Matters

Size matters, eh? His lens was about 50 times bigger than mine LOL. I was just surprised he wasn't using a tripod with all that weight! Taken 10th January.

Continuing to be unable to visit you all currently, embroiled in hospital issues. Will be back when possible. Thanks for your visits.

25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
6% complete

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Cool capture…
January 25th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Guessing he has good stability.
January 25th, 2026  
