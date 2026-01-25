Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
Size Matters
Size matters, eh? His lens was about 50 times bigger than mine LOL. I was just surprised he wasn't using a tripod with all that weight! Taken 10th January.
Continuing to be unable to visit you all currently, embroiled in hospital issues. Will be back when possible. Thanks for your visits.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
2
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3463
photos
176
followers
83
following
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
6
2
2026
NIKON D3500
10th January 2026 2:45pm
Beverley
ace
Cool capture…
January 25th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Guessing he has good stability.
January 25th, 2026
