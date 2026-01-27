Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
Hands
Connect Four. We play a lot of board games when we get the chance and the hands belong to my hubby as he figures out his next move. Taken 10th January.
Still unable to comment with ongoing family hospital situation, thanks for your visits and for your patience.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
8
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3465
photos
175
followers
83
following
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
10th January 2026 8:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great hands shot.
January 27th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely shot.
January 27th, 2026
narayani
ace
Nice image
January 27th, 2026
Babs
ace
I love board games. My daughter still has her Connect Four game from when she was small
January 27th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Clever image
January 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot - was it a winning move !!
January 27th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot!
January 27th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Super photo of the pending next move…
January 27th, 2026
