Hands by casablanca
27 / 365

Hands

Connect Four. We play a lot of board games when we get the chance and the hands belong to my hubby as he figures out his next move. Taken 10th January.

Still unable to comment with ongoing family hospital situation, thanks for your visits and for your patience.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Susan Wakely ace
Great hands shot.
January 27th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely shot.
January 27th, 2026  
narayani ace
Nice image
January 27th, 2026  
Babs ace
I love board games. My daughter still has her Connect Four game from when she was small
January 27th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Clever image
January 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot - was it a winning move !!
January 27th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot!
January 27th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Super photo of the pending next move…
January 27th, 2026  
