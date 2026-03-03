Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
34 / 365
I spy...
Still going through old photos as I prepare for Dad's funeral and came across this one I took in September 1986 of my parents on the Isles of Scilly. Scan of a print taken on my old OM10. This one always made me smile.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
8
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3472
photos
175
followers
81
following
9% complete
View this month »
32
33
34
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
2026
Taken
3rd March 2026 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Brennie B
What a lovely photo this is xx
March 3rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely shot of your parents enjoying and exploring on their holiday. Nicely scanned from your OM10 - My 1st "proper " camera was an OM20 !! Fav.
March 3rd, 2026
Wylie
ace
I wonder what they were spotting. They look well equipped!
My first proper camera was an om1!
@beryl
March 3rd, 2026
Babs
ace
Love it. I see no ships
March 3rd, 2026
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Serious bit of kit your father has got there! Lovely photo.
March 3rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
March 3rd, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
March 3rd, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
How lovely! Definitely one to treasure!
March 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
My first proper camera was an om1! @beryl