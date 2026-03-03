Previous
I spy... by casablanca
34 / 365

I spy...

Still going through old photos as I prepare for Dad's funeral and came across this one I took in September 1986 of my parents on the Isles of Scilly. Scan of a print taken on my old OM10. This one always made me smile.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brennie B
What a lovely photo this is xx
March 3rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely shot of your parents enjoying and exploring on their holiday. Nicely scanned from your OM10 - My 1st "proper " camera was an OM20 !! Fav.
March 3rd, 2026  
Wylie ace
I wonder what they were spotting. They look well equipped!
My first proper camera was an om1! @beryl
March 3rd, 2026  
Babs ace
Love it. I see no ships
March 3rd, 2026  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Serious bit of kit your father has got there! Lovely photo.
March 3rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
March 3rd, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
March 3rd, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
How lovely! Definitely one to treasure!
March 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact