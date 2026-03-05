Previous
Clinging to hope by casablanca
35 / 365

Clinging to hope

Dad's funeral next week.
Mum taken into hospital 2 days ago.
Our world is very challenging right now.
The sun came out today.
This tree was in blossom.
Stopped to look and soak in beauty.
It helps.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It sure does, such a wonderful and peaceful capture. A promise of new beginnings, you have so much on your plate right now. I hope your mum will be ok, sending love and prayers your way Casa.
March 5th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
Small moments just to stop the turmoil.
Then off again to do everything that needs to be done.
I am very sorry to hear that your mum is unwell - another layer of worry and concern.
March 5th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful! Love and prayers for you and all your family!
March 5th, 2026  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely blossoms......sending hugs X
March 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact