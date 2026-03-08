Previous
Morning Mist by casablanca
36 / 365

Morning Mist

Mum still in hospital.
Dad's funeral this week.
Significant challenges continue.

Holding on to a verse from Isaiah:
"When you pass through the waters, I will be with you;
and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you."

So I ain't going under. He is holding me up.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Condolences for the loss of your Dad. Wishing you strength during these trying days.
March 8th, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely weather capture. So sorry for your loss. Prayers for your mum. 🙏🏻
March 8th, 2026  
