Simply The Best

Yesterday we had my father's funeral. My husband and I officiated at the service, a last gift for him and it kept it very personal. It went just about as well as it possibly could and was a beautiful and positive time with precious family members, friends and former colleagues of Dad's who came to remember him with us.



Grateful for those who could come and those who watched on livestream or who will be watching it while it is still available over the next few weeks. We appreciate you all.



My home is full of fresh bright Spring flowers with which the natural banana leaf coffin was covered. Glorious. Grateful to God for sustaining us through it all and grateful for my darling Dad. Loved him so much. Delighted to have given him a fitting send off.