Previous
Simply The Best by casablanca
37 / 365

Simply The Best

Yesterday we had my father's funeral. My husband and I officiated at the service, a last gift for him and it kept it very personal. It went just about as well as it possibly could and was a beautiful and positive time with precious family members, friends and former colleagues of Dad's who came to remember him with us.

Grateful for those who could come and those who watched on livestream or who will be watching it while it is still available over the next few weeks. We appreciate you all.

My home is full of fresh bright Spring flowers with which the natural banana leaf coffin was covered. Glorious. Grateful to God for sustaining us through it all and grateful for my darling Dad. Loved him so much. Delighted to have given him a fitting send off.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful array of spring time flora, to adore his coffin, - and sounds you gave him a wonderful and personal send off .
March 11th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Sounds about as perfect as something like this can be, well done for doing something so amazing at the most difficult of times. Beautiful frame filling here.
March 11th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful flowers.
March 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact