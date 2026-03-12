Previous
Norbert by casablanca
38 / 365

Norbert

This little fella is called Norbert. I bought him in Kitzbühel in Austria a few years ago as a gift for my Dad as he and I both have a fondness for these little guys. Brought him back to our house to live with us now.

Thanks for all your kind and supportive comments since I lost my darling Dad.

The challenges continue as my mother only came out of hospital the day after the funeral and many fraught issues are currently making life complex. I am exhausted. Hoping for some downtime soon to rest a little and begin to heal.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh he's marvelous!
March 12th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
We like our gnomes, too!
March 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact