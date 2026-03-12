Norbert

This little fella is called Norbert. I bought him in Kitzbühel in Austria a few years ago as a gift for my Dad as he and I both have a fondness for these little guys. Brought him back to our house to live with us now.



Thanks for all your kind and supportive comments since I lost my darling Dad.



The challenges continue as my mother only came out of hospital the day after the funeral and many fraught issues are currently making life complex. I am exhausted. Hoping for some downtime soon to rest a little and begin to heal.