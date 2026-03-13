Previous
Treat Box by casablanca
39 / 365

A couple of weeks ago, I pre ordered a little treat box from Bettys for us. It just arrived. I had a feeling it would be a good plan.

Two fresh loaves, one fruit loaf, two bags of coffee, florentines and some chocolate toffee shortbread.

Got to help, right? At least for a moment.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
KV ace
Looks yummy.
March 13th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
My favourites! That reminds me I have a fruit loaf in the freezer! Enjoy your treats- well worth it!
March 13th, 2026  
