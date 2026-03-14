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Brief Escape with an Axe by casablanca
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Brief Escape with an Axe

I cannot begin to express how difficult the days have been since Dad's funeral. My Mum came home from hospital the day after and the challenges have ramped right up.

Truly exhausted, emotional and troubled right now.

So we took a couple of hours off this morning to escape to the site where my son has just started his seasonal contract again as an Outdoor Activity Instructor and I had a therapeutic half hour throwing axes at a target followed by coffee, Jaffa Cakes and a walk in the Spring sunshine.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Beverley ace
that sounds like... just what you needed. you look beautiful.
hope you can relax & rest this weekend.
March 14th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
That’s the ticket right now.
March 14th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Just what you needed! Xx
March 14th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
What a great outlet! Sounds like a very stressful time
March 14th, 2026  
Babs ace
Sounds like just what you need right now.
March 14th, 2026  
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