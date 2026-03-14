Brief Escape with an Axe

I cannot begin to express how difficult the days have been since Dad's funeral. My Mum came home from hospital the day after and the challenges have ramped right up.



Truly exhausted, emotional and troubled right now.



So we took a couple of hours off this morning to escape to the site where my son has just started his seasonal contract again as an Outdoor Activity Instructor and I had a therapeutic half hour throwing axes at a target followed by coffee, Jaffa Cakes and a walk in the Spring sunshine.