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Leave quickly before anyone sees us....
Ducks wandered into the cafe where my boys took me this morning for a Mother's Day coffee and walk. Once spotted, an assistant was fast to move them out!
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Photo Details
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2
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2
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
15th March 2026 10:04am
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Diana
ace
You were fast to capture them too, what a lovely shot of your outing.
March 15th, 2026
Mags
ace
Aww! That's just so sweet!
March 15th, 2026
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