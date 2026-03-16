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Willow Pattern
Near the cafe in the gardens where I went yesterday, they have a lot of living willow, bent and twisted into shapes. It's always interesting.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Photo Details
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4
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3
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
15th March 2026 10:31am
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Nice shot, amazing focus!
March 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Interesting - love how the bent willow are trying their best to herald Spring with their little leafbuds ready to shoot !
March 16th, 2026
Babs
ace
Lovely close up. Hope you managed to have a super Mother's day yesterday
March 16th, 2026
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