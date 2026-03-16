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Willow Pattern by casablanca
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Willow Pattern

Near the cafe in the gardens where I went yesterday, they have a lot of living willow, bent and twisted into shapes. It's always interesting.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Nice shot, amazing focus!
March 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Interesting - love how the bent willow are trying their best to herald Spring with their little leafbuds ready to shoot !
March 16th, 2026  
Babs ace
Lovely close up. Hope you managed to have a super Mother's day yesterday
March 16th, 2026  
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