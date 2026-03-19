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45 / 365
Robin
Robin in the hedge. Always a nice sight.
Apologies for lack of returns. Just not possible for the moment. Thanks for visiting, sending love to you all.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
19th March 2026 7:46am
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Babs
ace
He is gorgeous, I love the glint in his eye. I do hope you are able to get some time to relax
March 19th, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
Lovely capture! Keep looking after yourself! Xx
March 19th, 2026
plainjaneandnonnonsense
ace
Stunning capture!
March 19th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Cute little robin coming to bring you love...
March 19th, 2026
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