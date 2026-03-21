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The Real Deal by casablanca
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The Real Deal

Another family medical emergency yesterday. Hubby and I had gone out for the day for a breather and thankfully our wonderful son stepped into the fray. So proud of him, he is a complete star 🌟

This is the gardens at Deal Castle in Kent. Pretty place and the home of the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports.

Commenting will return as soon as life gives me a tad more space.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Goodness me, you can’t win a trick these days. I wish you some peaceful calm
March 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh dear Casa, what next, take your time we will still be here !! A lovely pov to capture this idyllic setting !
March 21st, 2026  
narayani ace
Looks a lovely place to visit
March 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
A beautiful view....very relaxing for you.
March 21st, 2026  
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