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Wandering at Gazen Salts by casablanca
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Wandering at Gazen Salts

So proud of our son for holding the fort for the weekend, dealing with two lots of 999 calls and emergency care situations, so that we could get a short break. We were still bombarded by phone calls from carers, but he insisted we did not come home. He really is a complete star.

So we came home yesterday afternoon after exploring the little Cinque Port town of Sandwich, having a proper Sunday roast lunch in a pub and a gentle stroll through Gazen Salts Nature Reserve wildlife spotting. Sunny weather and a helpful boost for our exhaustion.

Thanks, son.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Lesley ace
This looks like a lovely place for a walk
March 23rd, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
So pleased you had a break. I hope things will start settling down now
March 23rd, 2026  
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