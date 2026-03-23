Wandering at Gazen Salts

So proud of our son for holding the fort for the weekend, dealing with two lots of 999 calls and emergency care situations, so that we could get a short break. We were still bombarded by phone calls from carers, but he insisted we did not come home. He really is a complete star.
So we came home yesterday afternoon after exploring the little Cinque Port town of Sandwich, having a proper Sunday roast lunch in a pub and a gentle stroll through Gazen Salts Nature Reserve wildlife spotting. Sunny weather and a helpful boost for our exhaustion.